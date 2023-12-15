trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699256
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shanaya Kapoor's Gorgeous Dance Steals the Show

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Follow Us
the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor takes the dance floor by storm at a friend's Sangeet ceremony. Her fabulous dance moves, coupled with infectious energy, create a mesmerizing spectacle that is a must-watch today.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
Play Icon7:58
Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
Play Icon1:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
Radiant Friday Mornings with Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Grace
Play Icon0:13
Radiant Friday Mornings with Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Grace
Tara Sutaria Stuns in Black: A Fashion Game that Captivates Hearts
Play Icon0:14
Tara Sutaria Stuns in Black: A Fashion Game that Captivates Hearts

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
play icon7:58
Parliament Security Breach Accused Sagar's diary raises several questions
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl's Viral Dance on 'Ooee Baba' Lights up Railway Platform
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
play icon1:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation against TMC over Parliament Security Breach
Radiant Friday Mornings with Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Grace
play icon0:13
Radiant Friday Mornings with Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Grace
Tara Sutaria Stuns in Black: A Fashion Game that Captivates Hearts
play icon0:14
Tara Sutaria Stuns in Black: A Fashion Game that Captivates Hearts