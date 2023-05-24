NewsVideos
Shocking: Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies Of Cardiac Arrest at the age of 51

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
It seems like dark days for the television industry as another shocking demise news has left fans heartbroken. Senior actor Nitesh Pandey of Anupamaa fame has died due to cardiac arrest. The report states that the noted star suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 2 am in Igatpuri, Nashik where he was for a shoot. He was 51.

