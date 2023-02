videoDetails

Sneak Into Sidharth-Kiara's new Plush Home in Mumbai

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s new home in Mumbai where the couple is expected to move in soon. The duo got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7.