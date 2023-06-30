NewsVideos
SRK admirers gather outside ‘Mannat’ on occasion of Eid

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Keeping up with the tradition, SRK fans gathered outside ‘Mannat’ on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Admirers of SRK gathered outside his residence to get the glimpse of the star. Despite Mumbai rains, a huge crowd has emerged outside Mannat, cops were also stationed there to control the fans.

