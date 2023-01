videoDetails

SS Rajamouli says 'Jai Hind' 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' after winning Best Foreign Language Film for RRR at Critics Choice Awards

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

SS Rajamouli won Best Foreign Language Film for RRR at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. In his acceptance speech, the filmmaker said Mera Bharat Mahaan and Jai Hind.