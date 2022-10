Tamannaah Bhatia makes heads turn in her nerdy look at airport

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia made a sensational appearance at the Mumbai airport. The actor has set the bars high for a comfy airport look. Rocking the simple and nerdy look, the actor was spotted in white ethnics. Tamannaah looked absolutely pretty in her no make-up look and easily managed to steal hearts at the airport.