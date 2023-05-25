NewsVideos
TV celebrities arrive at Nitesh Pandey’s residence to pay last respects

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
The sudden passing away of actor Nitesh Pandey has left the entertainment industry in shock. He was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. He was known for his work in TV, theatre and cinema. Many Actors arrived at his residence on May 24 to pay their last respects. TV star Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Nitesh Pandey in the popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’, was seen at the actor’s funeral in Mumbai. She arrived at his residence and paid last respect. Actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri near Nashik in Maharashtra at the age of 50.

