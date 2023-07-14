trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635510
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uorfi Javed poses for paps as she gets spotted in the city

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to stun her fans with her bizarre fashion choices. The actress was recently spotted in the city amidst heavy rains and again grabbed attention with her bizarre outfit.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
play icon1:50
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
play icon9:57
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
play icon6:49
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
play icon1:50
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
play icon9:57
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
play icon6:49
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi