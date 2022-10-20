Vicky Katrina Cute Couple Diwali party eyes will stop seeing Nora's Sexy Bold beauty

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali was thronged by stars in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The red carpet was full of glamour. The beauties were wreaking havoc in the lehenga. Some photos of this grand party have come out, seeing which your eyes will also shine. From Nora Fatehi to Taapsee Pannu, she left no stone unturned in spreading her beauty. Vicky-Katrina also reached this Diwali party who posed fiercely in front of the camera.