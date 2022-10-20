NewsVideos

Vicky Katrina Cute Couple Diwali party eyes will stop seeing Nora's Sexy Bold beauty

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali was thronged by stars in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The red carpet was full of glamour. The beauties were wreaking havoc in the lehenga. Some photos of this grand party have come out, seeing which your eyes will also shine. From Nora Fatehi to Taapsee Pannu, she left no stone unturned in spreading her beauty. Vicky-Katrina also reached this Diwali party and posed fiercely in front of the camera.

All Videos

Controversy over VIP facility to MPs in Delhi's AIIMS
1:22
Controversy over VIP facility to MPs in Delhi's AIIMS
Manushi Chhillar: मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट, सादगी ने छू लिया फैंस का दिल
0:48
Manushi Chhillar: मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट, सादगी ने छू लिया फैंस का दिल
Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
7:14
Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
Rains continue to wreck havoc in Bengaluru | Zee News English
Rains continue to wreck havoc in Bengaluru | Zee News English
Speed News: Controversial statement of SP MP Burke
7:3
Speed News: Controversial statement of SP MP Burke

Trending Videos

1:22
Controversy over VIP facility to MPs in Delhi's AIIMS
0:48
Manushi Chhillar: मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट, सादगी ने छू लिया फैंस का दिल
7:14
Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
Rains continue to wreck havoc in Bengaluru | Zee News English
7:3
Speed News: Controversial statement of SP MP Burke
Bollywood,Diwaliparty,Lifestyle,