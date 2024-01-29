trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715281
VIRAL VIDEO: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Dance to 'Jamal Kudu' Steals the Show at Filmfare Awards 2024

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dance to "Jamal Kudu" at the Filmfare Awards in Gujarat has taken social media by storm. The video features the duo flawlessly executing the song's hook step, including balancing glasses on their heads. This trending video has captivated audiences for all the right reasons, highlighting the dynamic chemistry between Alia and Ranbir.

