VIRAL VIDEO: Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Sachin Tendulkar In ISPL 2024, Internet Buzzing

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Watch the unexpected moment when Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss winner, dismisses the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL 2024. Despite Tendulkar's revered status in cricket, Faruqui's surprising feat is taking the internet by storm.

