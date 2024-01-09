trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707701
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise Twist with a Random Guy

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Social media is a diverse space, offering everything from cooking lessons to makeup tutorials and financial tips. Recently, a viral video has sparked discussion by featuring an influencer's guide on 'how to trick a guy' into paying your bills. Although presented as satire, the content has triggered a debate on gender discrimination and concerns about the portrayal of men in such scenarios.

