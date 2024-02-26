trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725285
VIRAL VIDEO: South Korean Man's First Attempt Wearing Dhoti Sparks Enthusiasm Among Indian Culture

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Breaking cultural boundaries through the power of social media, South Korean Instagram influencer Bae Yoon-soo has mesmerized Indian audiences with his latest post. Renowned for captivating content, Bae recently shared a video donning traditional South Indian attire, fostering a deep appreciation from his growing community of followers.

