Watch: RRR Actor Ram Charan Dances on 'Naatu Naatu' At The G20 Summit

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

RRR Star Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar today to take part in the 3rd G20 Working Group meeting kickstarting from Monday. The three-day long summit that is taking place in Jammu & Kashmir’s capital featured Ram Charan engaging in an insightful discussion on Film Tourism in a diverse and rich democracy like India. In his interaction, Ram Charan expressed his love for Jammu & Kashmir.