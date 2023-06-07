NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
In lieu of the newly-released 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple to seek bappa's blessings. Watch the full story...

All Videos

Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
0:17
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English
1:49
WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
1:19
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
WTC 2023 Final: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Oval Ground For ICC World Test Championship
1:18
WTC 2023 Final: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Oval Ground For ICC World Test Championship
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia
4:1
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia

Trending Videos

0:17
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
1:49
WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English
1:19
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
1:18
WTC 2023 Final: Indian Cricket Team Arrives At Oval Ground For ICC World Test Championship
4:1
India wins toss, choses bowling against Australia