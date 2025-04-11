videoDetails

A deep dive into the power of data in fitness with Samsung Galaxy Wearables

| Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 01:48 PM IST

In this podcast, explore how advanced sensors and real-time data tracking can help you stay on the right path to your health goals. From workout intensity to recovery and overall wellbeing, get expert insights into how technology is transforming the way we move, train, and live. Watch now and take the first step towards a smarter, healthier you. #ZeeNews #GalaxyWearables #SamsungHealth #HealthWatch #Health #FitnessRevolution #HealthInnovation