Dehydration can cause wrinkles in children at a young age.

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

Dehydration means that there is a lack of water in the body, you can be surrounded by many diseases. With dehydration, you may experience symptoms like dizziness, dry mouth and fatigue. Lack of water makes the skin dry. It has been seen that due to lack of water, even children are getting wrinkles on their face and hands at an early age. Do not stop drinking such water at all and stay healthy.