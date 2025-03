videoDetails

Discover cardiology & fitness with Samsung wearables. Watch now on Zee News!#SamsungHealth

| Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Dive into the rhythm of your heart! Join our first podcast on cardiology & heart fitness as we explore how Samsung wearables are transforming proactive heart care. Stay tuned on Zee News YouTube Channel! #SamsungHealth #IHRN #HealthWatch #HeartFitness #ZeeNews