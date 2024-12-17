हिन्दी
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 17, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

A new study warns that consuming hot drinks above 65°C, like tea or coffee on an empty stomach, increases the risk of stomach, intestinal cancers. Over time, such habits may cause severe health risks.
