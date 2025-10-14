Advertisement
World Arthritis Day | Managing Pain with Infinite Trust and Infinite Happiness

On this World Arthritis Day, leading orthopaedic experts from across India come together to share real, practical insights on living pain-free. Through compassionate care, patient education, and the right treatment approach, they remind us that trust between doctors and patients is the first step toward lasting relief. Infinite Trust. Infinite Happiness. Because managing arthritis isn’t just about reducing pain—it’s about restoring confidence, movement, and joy in everyday life. Watch the full discussion and take a step toward better joint health today.

