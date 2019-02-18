हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Amit Shah in Jaipur today to address meetings ahead of 2019 polls

As part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Jaipur for a one-day tour on Monday. BJP national president will launch the party’s election campaign for LS polls in the state from February 18. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 18, 2019, 17:18 PM IST

