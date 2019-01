5W1H: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi's response on Shashi Tharoor tweet that targeted Hindus

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to take a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his cabinet’s holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. Tharoor said, “You want to keep the Ganga clean and also wash your sins here. Everyone’s naked in the Sangam. Jai Ganga maiyya.” Now BJP's Smriti Irani has asked Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi to respond on his tweet.