5W1H: Rajnath Singh slams Mani Shankar Aiyar for his ''Neech'' remark

Mani Shankar Aiyar has justified his December 2017 remark in which he called PM Narendra Modi 'neech aadmi', saying that he was 'prophetic' in his description of Modi. Home minister Rajnath Singh has slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar for his ''Neech'' remark