5W1H: SC warns Karti Chidambaram, says don't play around with the law

The Supreme Court today allowed former finance minister's son Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad but has warned him that the court will be "forced to take steps" if he does not cooperate with the probe agencies.

Jan 30, 2019, 17:02 PM IST
