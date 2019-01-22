हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said in Srinagar. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 22, 2019, 18:38 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Heavy Rains reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close