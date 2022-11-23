NewsVideos

'Aftab blackmails me..': Shraddha's 2020 police complaint surfaces

|Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
Zee News has a copy of Shraddha's complaint to the police, in which it is written that Aftab blackmails me and threatens to cut me into pieces.

Shraddha Murder Case: Shraddha's 2020 letter revealed Aftab's 'secrets'!
Shraddha Murder Case: Shraddha's 2020 letter revealed Aftab's 'secrets'!
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's narco test may be done tomorrow
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's narco test may be done tomorrow
New CCTV footage emerge of Satyendar Jain’s jail cell
New CCTV footage emerge of Satyendar Jain’s jail cell
New CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain getting proper food in jail
New CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain getting proper food in jail
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Undergoes Polygraph Test
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Undergoes Polygraph Test

