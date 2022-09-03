NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Indians on target from America to Poland!

As India's sting is ringing in the whole world, in the same proportion, racial attacks on people of Indian origin have also started increasing. A few days ago, an Indian woman in America was abused by an American woman of Mexican origin. Now an American in Poland threatened an Indian citizen by abusing him.

Sep 03, 2022
As India's sting is ringing in the whole world, in the same proportion, racial attacks on people of Indian origin have also started increasing. A few days ago, an Indian woman in America was abused by an American woman of Mexican origin. Now an American in Poland threatened an Indian citizen by abusing him.

