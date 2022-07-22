Agenda India Ka: Train catches fire on a bridge in America's Massachusetts

A train caught fire in Massachusetts, US. The train was standing on the bridge at the time of the fire and there was a river below. There were 200 passengers in the train at the time of the accident, all are safe. Meanwhile, a young man jumped from the train into the river and swam away.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

