videoDetails

AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market.

AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market. In our special series, Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with @LinkedIn, we unpack how hiring is shifting from titles and experience to skills, learning agility, and business impact — and why this evolution is changing the way recruiters and professionals operate. In Episode 2, join @Gitanjli as she speaks with @Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and @Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, @Wipro, on how AI-powered tools like LinkedIn Hiring Assistant are enabling skills-based hiring, improving recruiter efficiency, and helping organisations make smarter talent decisions at scale. #BeyondAICVsJDs #AIInHiring #SkillsFirst #HireSmartwithLinkedIn #LinkedIn #RecruitmentTrends #FutureofWork