AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market. In our special series, Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with @LinkedIn, we unpack how hiring is shifting from titles and experience to skills, learning agility, and business impact — and why this evolution is changing the way recruiters and professionals operate. In Episode 2, join @Gitanjli as she speaks with @Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and @Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, @Wipro, on how AI-powered tools like LinkedIn Hiring Assistant are enabling skills-based hiring, improving recruiter efficiency, and helping organisations make smarter talent decisions at scale. #BeyondAICVsJDs #AIInHiring #SkillsFirst #HireSmartwithLinkedIn #LinkedIn #RecruitmentTrends #FutureofWork

