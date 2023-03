videoDetails

Aligarh Mosque Covered with Tarpaulin Sheet ahead of Holi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Shocking video has surfaced from Aligarh. Ahead of Holi Celebrations, many mosques located in Aligarh have been covered with plastic sheets. The step has been taken as a precautionary measure against Holi Colors.