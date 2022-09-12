All eyes set on the verdict of Gyanwapi Mosque case today

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. The judgment is very important at this point as it will further lead to whether this matter is worth hearing or not. Tight security arrangements have been made in Varanasi before the verdict. The entire Kashi city has been put on high alert and Section 144 has been imposed.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

