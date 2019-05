Amit Shah reaches PM Modi's residence

BJP chief Amit Shah has reached PM Modi's residence. The meeting is likely to finalise names who will take oath today as cabinet ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath of office for the second time in a row later today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan and it will be attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors.