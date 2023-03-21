NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh on run: Border forces alerted to prevent escape

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
पंजाब में खालिस्तान समर्थक अमृतपाल सिंह की तलाश तेज हो गई है और अब तक 114 लोग हिरासत में लिए गए हैं. अमृतपाल सिंह की तलाशी के लिए SSB,BSF को अलर्ट किया गया है

