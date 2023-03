videoDetails

Amritpal Singh ran away in disguise, police released pictures

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

The Punjab Police has accused Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh of running away in disguise. A new picture of Amritpal Singh has come to the fore. In which he is seen running away from the bike. Punjab Police has now released a picture of Amritpal in different disguises.