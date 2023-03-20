NewsVideos
Amritpal Singh was raising own army, human bomb

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Security agencies have made a big disclosure about Amritpal Singh. Amritpal Singh was forming a private army named Anandpur Khalsa Force. was preparing youths for suicide attacks.

