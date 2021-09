Anti-Mafia campaign launched in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday gave instructions for anti-mafia action in many districts including Indore, Bhopal. The team of the Municipal Corporation, along with about 200 officials, had reached the marriage garden on Kanadia Road in the morning itself. So far, they have removed the possession of about 40 permanent and temporary illegal constructions.