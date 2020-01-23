Anupam Kher slams Naseeruddin Shah on his 'clown' jibe

Senior actor Anupam Kher slams Naseeruddin Shah on his 'clown' jibe. In an interview, Naseeruddin Shah said that there is no need to take Anupam Kher seriously. In a response, Anupam Kher posted a video on his twitter handle. He says, "If you could criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company. And none of them has taken your statements seriously. Because we all know this is not you speaking. The substances you have been consuming for years have taken away your sense of judging what is right and what is not."