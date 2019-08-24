Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS on 9th August after his complained of breathing issues. After that his health improved a bit but again started more ailing. Finally, he took his last breath today at 12:07 PM in AIIMS. Arun Jaitley's body will be brought home from AIIMS at 2:30 pm today. PM Modi and other politicians mourn the death of Arun Jaitley. ''I lost one of my friend with whom I lived for decades,'' says PM Modi on Arun Jaitley's demise. Arun Jaitley's body to kept at BJP HQ before last rites for tribute.