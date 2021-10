Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Ananya Panday leaves for NCB office

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted search operations at Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The officials landed at Chunky Pandey's house and his actor-daughter has been summoned for questioning. It has been learnt from sources that WhatApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have been retrieved by the NCB and soon after this, the raids were conducted.