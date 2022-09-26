NewsVideos

Ashok Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submit resignations

|Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
The Congress high command wants to replace Ashok Gehlot and make someone else the CM of Rajasthan, but the MLAs of the Gehlot faction do not agree on the name of Sachin Pilot.

