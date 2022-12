Assembly Election Results Will Be Announced For 182 Seats in Gujarat And 68 Seats In Himachal Respectively

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Election Results will be declared today. The Vote Counting Process will start from 8 am. While on one hand the results will be announced for 182 seats in Gujarat , on the results will be declared on 68 seats in Himachal.