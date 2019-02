Awantipora suicide attack: NSG, NIA teams to arrive in J&K's Pulwama

Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to join the probe into the suicide terror attack in Pulwama in which at least 44 CRPF personnel were killed. Watch this video to know more.