Ayodhya verdict countdown begins: Security tightened across the country

The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict in the politically-sensitive and several decades-old Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday. The landmark verdict will be delivered around 10:30 am. Ahead of the crucial verdict, political leaders cutting across the party lines have appealed for peace and calm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for calm and said that the top court judgment “will not be anyone’s loss or victory”.