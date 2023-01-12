हिन्दी
Baat Pate Ki: Lapse in the security of PM Modi who reached Hubli!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 12, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hubli in Karnataka today. Where he did a grand road show. During PM's road show, a boy came very close to him with a garland.
