NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Lapse in the security of PM Modi who reached Hubli!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hubli in Karnataka today. Where he did a grand road show. During PM's road show, a boy came very close to him with a garland.

All Videos

DNA: This is not a breach in PM Modi's security at all
2:57
DNA: This is not a breach in PM Modi's security at all
DNA: The DNA test that gave 'saneness' to the education minister of Bihar
27:36
DNA: The DNA test that gave 'saneness' to the education minister of Bihar
DNA: Hotel 'Malari Inn' will turn into rubble
15:4
DNA: Hotel 'Malari Inn' will turn into rubble
Luxurious House: बॉक्स को अनफोल्ड करते ही हुआ ऐसा जादू! देख चका चौंद रह जाएंगी आपकी आंखें
0:48
Luxurious House: बॉक्स को अनफोल्ड करते ही हुआ ऐसा जादू! देख चका चौंद रह जाएंगी आपकी आंखें
Breaking News: Delhi-Pune flight got bomb call
4:20
Breaking News: Delhi-Pune flight got bomb call

Trending Videos

2:57
DNA: This is not a breach in PM Modi's security at all
27:36
DNA: The DNA test that gave 'saneness' to the education minister of Bihar
15:4
DNA: Hotel 'Malari Inn' will turn into rubble
0:48
Luxurious House: बॉक्स को अनफोल्ड करते ही हुआ ऐसा जादू! देख चका चौंद रह जाएंगी आपकी आंखें
4:20
Breaking News: Delhi-Pune flight got bomb call
Baat Pate Ki,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech latest,pm modi speech today,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi latest speech,Narendra Modi,Modi,Modi live,Modi speech,pm modi road show,pm narendra modi speech latest,modi speech today,modi live news,PM of India,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,narendra modi youtube,narendra modi latest speech 2022,PM Modi roadshow,