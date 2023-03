videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Punjab Police arrests Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh in film style

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:31 PM IST

Punjab Police has arrested Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh in film style. Amritpal's village has also been sealed. Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh has been put under house arrest in Nakodar, Punjab.