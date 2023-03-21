NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Punjab Police released several photos of Amritpal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is absconding. CCTV videos of his absconding have come to the fore. In which he himself is driving the car.

