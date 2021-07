Badi Bahas: Does Rahul Gandhi want to divide country even on mangoes?

Rahul Gandhi has said that he does not like the mango of UP. On which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has retaliated. Yogi Adityanath has said that Rahul Gandhi's taste is divisive. Now the big question is does Rahul Gandhi want to divide the country even on mangoes?