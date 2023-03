videoDetails

Bangalore Mysore Expressway: Modi's 'Pragati Path' on the path of development

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

PM Modi will be on Karnataka tour tomorrow. During this, he will inaugurate the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. The cost of making this expressway is Rs 8,480 crore. The 118 km long expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities from three hours to just 75 minutes.