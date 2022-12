videoDetails

BF.7 Variant In India: Dr Harsh Vardhan advises to wear mask

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

After the entry of Corona's New Variant BF.7 in India, it has been made necessary to wear masks in both the Houses of the Parliament. Commenting on this, Dr. Harshvardhan said that use the mask as a precaution. Do not wait for the instructions of the government.'